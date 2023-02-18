A retired Guam Police Department officer, facing federal charges related to jury tampering and a drug conspiracy, is scheduled to make his next appearance in court in May.

John "Boom" Mantanona's hearing, set for Thursday afternoon in the District Court of Guam, was rescheduled to May 16, making it the eleventh time the status hearing has been continued.

Federal court records show the United States Attorney's Office filed the motion to continue and Mantanona's attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola, concurred with the request.

The reasons for the request, however, like the ten previous motions, were kept under seal and unavailable to be viewed by the public.

Mantanona's last appearance in the District Court of Guam was in January 2020, with no date set for trial.

Records

Mantanona's hearing Thursday was anticipated after records were unsealed recently relating to the investigation led by the FBI.

Prior to the records being unsealed, The Guam Daily Post reported Mantanona's charges related to giving drug traffickers protection from law enforcement investigations in exchange for a fee.

However, the records, which were search warrants dated before Mantanona's indictment in 2019, revealed Mantanona allegedly contacted and paid his cousin, GPD Capt. Kenneth Mantanona, to assist with keeping the drug traffickers undetected.

At the time, Kenneth Mantanona was the chief of the Criminal Investigation Division and was responsible for overseeing the Mandaña Drug Task Force, Post files state.

Another individual named in the documents was GPD Capt. Kim Santos, a former spokesperson for the department, in connection with her text conversations with John Mantanona, which involved requests for "sensitive law enforcement information," according to FBI special agent Patrick Ernst, who applied for the search warrants.

Kenneth Mantanona and Santos are not facing charges currently and U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson told The Guam Daily Post the prosecution "can neither confirm nor deny any other investigations."

In addition, Anderson stated a request was made to unseal the records in 2020, before the sentencing of the drug traffickers involved. Those include Audrey Wolford, Erik Aponik and Vincent Rios.

"The orders to unseal were recently issued. Many of the factual allegations were also contained in the plea agreements for those cases," Anderson stated.

Martinez and Moser

John Mantanona's jury tampering charge stems from allegations he tampered with a juror in the trial of Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser in 2018.

Martinez and Moser's case was transferred to California after two trials, where they eventually were sentenced to four years in federal prison.

They were charged in November 2022 with obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror in the 2019 trial and John Mantanona is listed as a government witness in the impending trial.

Martinez and Moser's trial was scheduled to start in April of this year. However, a stipulation, filed by Martinez's attorney, Peter Perez, asked if it could start in the fall of 2023.

Prior to the motion, the chief judges of both the District Court of Guam and the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands, Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Ramona Manglona, respectively, recused themselves from presiding.

U.S. Senior District Judge for the District of Hawaii Susan Oki Mollway was subsequently designated, federal records show.