Legislation proposing to treat junk vehicles as litter and create new law to guide their disposal received mixed testimony and a swath of concerns during a public hearing Friday, with some of the commentary pointing to a larger problem over what to do with and where to store unwanted vehicles.

According to Bill 104-37, Guam appears to have a more serious problem with junk vehicle littering compared to the rest of the nation, likely due to the lack of local law. The measure states applying existing disposal processes for abandoned vehicles to junk vehicles could take anywhere from weeks to decades.

The measure appends junk vehicles to the definition of litter in Guam's litter control law, which would apply prohibited activities, fees and other littering regulations to such vehicles.

Bill 104 would create a series of provisions related to the forfeiture of title for junk vehicles, posting of notices, claiming of junk vehicles by owners and the establishment of a village junk car assessment, among other things.

These provisions would stand separate from that of “abandoned vehicles,” according to discussions Friday.

Storage issues

Attorney General Douglas Moylan said the problem right now is that there isn't a facility or method of disposal for vehicles on island.

“Just like with the solid waste problem on trash collection, if you make things expensive enough, people are going to find ways to get around it,” Moylan said.

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola and Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan also discussed the need for a staging area, impound lot or contract with an established junkyard to store gathered vehicles.

Sablan said the big question left unanswered by Bill 104 is where vehicles would go if scrap dealers, towing companies or recycling centers refused to accept them.

Through discussions with the governor's administration, Moylan said he learned that only one facility on Guam really “handles” abandoned vehicles – Global Recycling Center. The company operates on CHamoru Land Trust property.

However, Moylan later identified Lujan Salvage Yard and Towing as another repository for unwanted vehicles.

Waste concerns

While Global Recycling removes hazardous fluids and strips down vehicles to get to the recyclable metal underneath, the process “is almost like a backyard type of operation,” Moylan said.

“They're storing the vehicles that we're picking up right now on government property. I am most concerned … because for decades we've been dealing with Guam's inability to manage our waste products, especially the chemical waste,” the AG added.

GovGuam needs to do a better job of determining how abandoned and junk vehicles are handled, Moylan said. Global Recycling can process these vehicles, but the AG said he was told that the company still doesn't have a clear way to get vehicles off island and is limited in capacity.

“So the mayors' recent effort on picking up these abandoned vehicles and the government actually taking custody of these vehicles, there's no outlet to it,” Moylan said.

“We're looking at storage facilities on our limited government properties to put these cars. The problem is … nobody is stripping out the transmission fluid, the engine oil, the radiator fluid and whatever else out of these cars. So, we're taking on a potential multimillion-dollar lawsuit by taking these vehicles and storing them on government property. That's the bigger picture,” the AG added.

According to Moylan, his office suggested that the governor's administration put out an international solicitation for anyone in the region interested in Guam's scrap metal, to look to Hawaii at how they address unwanted vehicles, and maybe collaborate with Saipan in a joint effort.

“But unless we beef up places like Global Recycling or Lujan's Salvage Yard, which are basically the repositories for these vehicles, creating pressure in the system, that's all it's going to do right now,” Moylan added.

Zoning

Department of Land Management Director Joseph Borja said abandoned vehicles are stored for 10 days before disposal. That requires an area with “P” zoning, for parking.

Facilities that store junk vehicles, which probably includes the processing and dismantling, more likely aligns with a zoning for a junkyard, he added. There is no zoning for auto recycling facilities, but Land Management finds that those facilities best align with the definition of a junkyard under zoning laws, Borja said.

The Land Management director also said the AG was correct in identifying Global Recycling and the Lujan Salvage Yard as the premier facilities for accepting, dismantling and processing junk vehicles, but noted that Global Recycling was operating on CHamoru Land Trust property without a lease or license, while the Lujan yard “is really not operating legally at all.”

“They received a variance for the junkyard, which has since expired. … They have made inquiries to Land Management about reviving their operation, but so far, no application has been submitted,” Borja said.

Available government land that could address abandoned or junk vehicle operations either belongs to the Land Trust or the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, which would require legislative intervention, the director added.

“The administration cannot really touch these properties, especially the ones under CHamoru Land Trust jurisdiction,” Borja said.

Several other issues were discussed over the two-hour-long hearing, including criminal prosecution, concerns from Guam Environmental Protection Agency, which opposed Bill 104 as written, and others.

Sen. Sabina Perez, the main sponsor of the bill, said they would work with the language and send out amendments for stakeholders to review.