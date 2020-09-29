Hearing, speech-impaired can text 322 for emergencies

Guam residents who have difficulty hearing, are hearing-impaired or speech-impaired now have a dedicated number in case of emergencies.

They can now text the Guam Fire Department at 322 for emergency assistance, GFD announced Monday.

With a tablet and service donated by IT&E, emergency medical dispatchers can now receive and reply to messages.

“This is a critical life-saving service for deaf and hard-of-hearing people. We’re proud to support the Guam Fire Department and their mission to serve our community,” Jim Oehlerking, chief executive of IT&E, stated in a press release.

This service, for emergencies only, is operational 24/7 and is free to use on any mobile device with text capability across any cellular provider network. “We are grateful for the hardware and service donated by IT&E. With this technology, the Guam Fire Department will have the capabilities to receive and respond to texts from deaf and hard of hearing people and also for anyone who is unable to make a voice call in a emergency situation,” stated acting Fire Chief Alex Castro.