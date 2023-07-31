Lawmakers will hear from the public Monday on a resolution that would call on Congress to appropriate money for nonmilitary Guam residents exposed to Agent Orange who have suffered health consequences as a result of the exposure.

According to Sen. Jesse Lujan, who introduced the measure, Resolution 29-37 is the first step in asking Congress and President Joe Biden to include nonmilitary residents of Guam and civilians exposed to Agent Orange.

"It was a real battle to get the U.S. military and U.S. government to recognize Agent Orange exposure on Guam. The veterans deserve the recognition and compensation available with the passage (of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act," Lujan said in a press release issued ahead of the hearing. "Now we must fight for the nonmilitary civilians and residents of Guam who were also exposed to Agent Orange, and make sure that these residents are eligible for similar recognition and compensation."

He encouraged those impacted by Agent Orange exposure on Guam to share their knowledge and experiences about the harmful effects.

“They also deserve justice and dignity,” Lujan said.

Agent Orange was used to clear vegetation during the Vietnam War. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted all use of the chemical in the 1980s due to toxicity concerns. The manufacture of Agent Orange at high temperatures is associated with an extremely toxic byproduct commonly referred to as TCDD, or tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin, Post files state.

Resolution 29-37 is co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Telo Taitague, Christopher Duenas, William Parkinson, Joanne Brown, Dwayne San Nicolas, Roy Quinata and Sabina Perez.

The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.