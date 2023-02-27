Hearing today on spending $16M to fund GovGuam’s 22% raise this year

Senators, administration officials and residents will all have an opportunity today to weigh in on an approved, but not yet funded, plan to grant a 22% pay raise to many classified workers in the government of Guam.

A public hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. for Bill 24-37, introduced at the request of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, which appropriates $16 million to pay for the raises in the General Pay Plan for the rest of the current fiscal year.

The hearing will be chaired by Sen. Joe San Agustin, who oversees the Guam Legislature's finance committee and budget office.

The governor's proposal not only grants $16 million to the Department of Administration for this year's budget, it also embeds the adjustments for next fiscal year into the executive budget submission.

The plan calls for the implementation of a 22% pay raise for GovGuam employees under the General Pay Plan. The governor approved the adjustment to the pay structure based on the recommendation of DOA, and set the date for implementation on April 1 by appropriating $16 million to the department.

Early reactions

The adjustment to the GPP has seen both opposition and support since its approval.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., the minority leader in the Legislature, has come out against the pay adjustment, and advocated for prudence and caution “with an economy that’s still reeling from the devastating effects of the pandemic.”

Blas said his stance came down to affordability.

The GPP adjustment is the latest in a series of raises to government workers that the governor has implemented since beginning her first term in 2019.

Nurses, law enforcement officers and educators saw increases in their respective pay scales.

Educator pay raises were initially implemented in fiscal year 2022, but that was done through the reallocation of the Guam Education Department's American Rescue Plan moneys, Post files state.

The governor’s approval of the GPP also prompted the introduction of two bills by Republican Sen. Chris Duenas to “address the selfish acts” of the governor in her approval of the 22% increase.

Duenas’ Bill 31-37, named, "An act to end the governor's cart before the horse approach to pay raises and restore the Legislature's power of the purse,” bars salary adjustment payouts unless included in annual budget laws.

He has called the governor’s decision a “mistake.”

Post files show Duenas, in a press release, referenced recent news stories on the dilapidated state of schools and how pay raises to teachers and administrators in 2022 utilized American Rescue Plan funds initially intended for capital improvements for the Guam Department of Education.

"Investing heavily into pay raises before making major reforms is a mistake," Duenas stated in the release.

In light of the recent news on the shape of the island’s public schools, he questioned the impact the 22% raises would have on the island and its people.

Amid the criticism on the timing of the GPP pay increases for classified government employees, DOA Director Edward Birn stood by the governor and argued now is the best time to implement the salary increases.

"We believe that people are our greatest asset and our most important resource. It’s imperative that we invest in our hardworking employees and adjust their salaries when warranted," Birn stated in a press release issued Feb. 8.

He asserted that the administration has already proven its fiscal responsibility by eliminating $83.4 million in the government's deficit, creating a $113.9 million surplus and paying out tax refunds on time.

While the Legislature's calendar indicated the hearing is scheduled to be only one hour long, the next public hearing set for today begins at 2 p.m., four hours after the hearing for Bill 26. Senators typically allow testimony to be submitted for several days after a hearing is held. As with all of the Legislature's public events, both hearings will be streamed live on its YouTube channel.