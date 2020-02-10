Hearings for animal rights bills at 5 p.m. today

Public hearings for two animal cruelty bills introduced last year with the goal of protecting law enforcement dogs and animals like Pugua, a pet dog who was shot to death, will be held today.

Bills 77-35 and 185-35 are scheduled to be discussed at 5 p.m. at the Congress Building in Hagåtña.

“We’re seeing more and more cases of animal cruelty. It’s time to strengthen our laws and fix this growing problem,” said Cyrus Luhr, Guam Animals in Need board president. “This is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on the state of animal cruelty on Guam.”

Bill 77, introduced in April 2019 by Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, is also known as the Law Enforcement Protection Act of 2019. It adds increased penalties for anyone who harms or attempts to harm a law enforcement dog.

Bill 185, titled the Protecting Animal Welfare and Safety (PAWS) Act, is a sweeping overhaul of Guam’s animal cruelty statutes. It clarifies different forms of abuse, improves the methods of seizing abused animals and ensuring for their care and provides for education, therapy and treatment to aid in rehabilitating offenders.

Sen. Sabina Perez introduced the bill in July 2019 in the uproar that followed the dismissal of the case against Gerald Wayne Cruz II. He was arrested and charged after a pet dog named Pugua was found shot to death in a Yigo family's carport on Sept. 27, 2018. More animals were later found shot and killed in the same neighborhood.

On Feb. 11, 2019, a judge dismissed the felony charges against Cruz. The defendant's attorney argued in court that the indictment was deficient because the animals were not killed cruelly.

Bill 185 doesn’t ban cockfighting, which was banned by a federal law adopted in December 2018, the GAIN press release stated.

If adopted, the PAWS Act will also be called “Pugua’s Law," in memory of Pugua, a Jack Russell terrier-boonie mix.

Another bill, one introduced by Sen. Louise Muna, Bill 48-35, isn't on the calendar, though it, too, has been sent to the justice committee. Bill 48 would make killing another person’s pet a third-degree felony regardless of how the perpetrator kills or seriously injures the pet.

Sen. Therese Terlaje is the chairwoman of the Committee on Health, Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land and Justice, which is hearing the bills. Residents who want to submit written testimony, can send them via email to senatorterlajeguam@gmail.com.