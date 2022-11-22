More hearings are to take place today for Bill 112-36, legislation intended to amend Guam's controversial Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, or MMMAA.

Much has been said about the law over the last few years.

Proponents for change argue that arbitration costs deter legitimate malpractice claims from coming forward.

A precursor to Bill 112 was introduced at the eve of the 35th Guam Legislature. It resurfaced in the 36th Legislature in April 2021. Hearings took place in July last year, leading to a substitute version of the bill.

The medical community had largely opposed Bill 112, levying multiple concerns, including the potential loss of certain care for patients because doctors will either close shop or curtail their practice to limit the risk of getting sued.

Some doctors acknowledged that cost is an issue, but argued that the measure, as initially written, was not the means to resolve that problem.

Acknowledging the controversy, Speaker Therese Terlaje, who introduced Bill 112, said she did not believe the community would be divided permanently.

"It is a temporary division because we've highlighted, perhaps, something we don't look at or talk about. And that is, there is a disparity. We are already divided when it comes to the ability to pursue certain types of claims," Terlaje said during an earlier hearing.

It appears that the medical community remains opposed to the bill, however. A release published Monday from various medical organizations stated that they anticipated many more frivolous claims would be filed if Bill 112 were to become law.

"Personal injury lawyers will be far more likely to file claims if they do not have to advance the costs and fees of arbitration. ... Bill 112 will result in an exodus of medical professionals from Guam because of the ungated risk directed specifically at us. Bill 112 will create such a toxic environment that any specialist will think twice about even considering Guam as a location to work," the release stated.

Members of the medical community have scheduled a press conference today at the Guam Congress Building.

The substitute version of Bill 112 would replace mandatory arbitration with a confidential pre-screening court process. Arbitration and mediation remain as options. A judge will determine whether a defendant failed to comply with the appropriate standard of care.

Pre-screening includes examination of affidavits from medical professionals, in addition to witness testimony and findings from medical licensing boards.

The Judiciary of Guam did express concerns about court resources and expertise when Bill 112 underwent its initial hearings, and requested more funding to carry out the mandate.

The substitute bill also explicitly states that its provisions need not apply to cases involving sexual assault or harassment disputes. This would fall in line with legislation enacted this month that bars mandatory enforcement of pre-dispute resolution agreements in cases related to sexual assault or harassment.

According to the speaker's office, language under consideration but not yet in the substitute bill includes making it an affirmative defense for a physician, in good faith and with the informed consent of the patient, to have provided care in another specialty "because of the unavailability of a practitioner on island who offers said specialty when the failure to provide said care would have adverse consequences for the patient."

As a further measure against frivolous suits, language is also under consideration that would require a trial court at the conclusion of a trial to determine whether a plaintiff "filed a frivolous suit and if so, impose sanctions, as appropriate against plaintiff ... in addition to any sanctions imposed on counsel," according to the speaker's office.

The goal of Bill 112, according to the substitute version, is to prevent court cases against health care providers in cases where facts do not align with malpractice, and to make fair and impartial the proceeding of claims that are, or reasonably may be, well-founded.

The arbitration law

Arbitration is a type of alternative dispute resolution used in lieu of court.

The MMMAA requires a three-person arbitration panel to rule over medical malpractice claims and determine an award, which may be appealed through a "trial de novo."

This law was enacted in the early 1990s and was the Legislature's answer to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals striking down its predecessor - the mandatory screening and arbitration law enacted in the 1970s.

The 9th Circuit determined that the original law was inconsistent because it mandated arbitration but preserved the right to a jury trial at the same time.

The MMMAA did away with the conflicting language, and set up the "trial de novo" - a trial as if from the beginning - as the pathway to appeal an arbitration award in court, with certain parameters for success. Of course, that means arbitration will need to proceed first.

Most states have some form of pretrial mediation, screening or review in medical care disputes, and several allow arbitration agreements - safeguards against overtaxing courts with frivolous cases.

Arbitration is common within private contracts as a way to privately resolve disputes and avoid potentially lengthy litigation. But the difference is in the ability to willingly enter pre-dispute agreements versus government mandates.

Guam law does not simply allow arbitration for medical malpractice - it requires it. That means any claimant, no matter their ability, will have to overcome associated costs to pursue their case.

Constitutional at a cost

That has resulted in legal challenges, but so far, the law has survived.

In 2019, the parents of 5-year-old Asher Lubofsky filed an $11 million wrongful death suit against the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic for the death of their son, asking in part that the Superior Court of Guam declare the arbitration law inorganic and unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas ultimately upheld the law, but not without acknowledging the "obstacles and hurdles" the law created for claimants.

For the $11 million claim, plaintiffs would need to advance $11,000 to initiate arbitration under the fee schedule from the American Arbitration Association.

Barcinas noted that some or all filing fees of the AAA can be deferred upon showing financial hardship, but "at least half of the administrative costs, as well as the arbitrators’ fees, must be paid in advance."

"Typically, medical malpractice victims, such as the plaintiffs, have high debts due to medical bills or low income as a result of their medical injuries and thus, are unlikely to be able to afford the high initial costs of private arbitration mandated by MMMAA," Barcinas wrote. "In other words, the MMMAA’s statutory scheme, as currently written, deprives medical malpractice claimants who cannot afford the high costs associated with private arbitration with a remedy or any reasonable options for relief to adjudicate their claims."

However, the judge went on to say that although the arbitration law "places a burden of keeping malpractice insurance premiums low and maintaining affordable health care on one small and vulnerable sector of society, namely non-wealthy victims of medical malpractice," he also could not conclude that the law was not narrowly tailored to accomplish purposes related to premiums and health care, and was thus constitutional.

The Lubofsky case is now resolved, but in the time prior, a few months after Barcinas' decision, Superior Court Judge Maria Cenzon also concluded in a separate case that the arbitration law does not violate constitutional rights. Cenzon stated that if people wanted to challenge perceived inequities of law, they should go to the Legislature, rather than the courts, which are constrained by the plain language of the law.

As the Superior Court cases were proceeding, two more malpractice claims surfaced to challenge the constitutionality of the arbitration law, this time at the District Court of Guam.

The cases were filed by Wendy Nicholas and Marco Joshua Dela Rosa. Both cases involved Dr. Ruben Arafiles, an orthopedic surgeon at Guam Orthopedic Clinic. Nicholas' case included Guam Regional Medical City, for which Arafiles was reportedly acting as an agent.

In overseeing the case, federal Judge Ramona Manglona submitted a question to the Supreme Court of Guam: "Is failure to comply with the MMMAA's arbitration requirement equitably excused when an indigent party cannot afford the non-administrative fees ... and no alternate means of completing arbitration is available?"

The parties assumed there could be no exceptions to mandatory arbitration because none are specified, but that extremely literal reading of the law ignored fundamental principles for interpreting statute, the judge wrote.

"Interpreting the MMMAA in a way that does not arbitrarily discriminate on the basis of wealth may simultaneously avoid the difficult constitutional issues that plaintiffs have raised," Manglona added.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to answer, wanting first to establish whether the plaintiffs could afford arbitration.

What does it mean to afford?

Defendants had stated there were several ways claimants could afford arbitration, including borrowing money from family, friends or organizations, or having an attorney front the costs.

In Nicholas' case, counsel for GRMC stated that she was financially supported by a boyfriend and extended family. Nicholas presents herself as unemployed with only a few hundred dollars in the bank, but offered no reason as to why she could not find work to cover the cost of arbitration, and hadn't made efforts to find funding, counsel argued.

In a memorandum regarding the ability to arbitrate, counsel for Arafiles stated that the issue, as framed by Manglona's question, isn't simply whether the plaintiffs were indigent, but whether they are unable to "reasonably afford" to arbitrate in the case.

"While plaintiffs have perhaps established that they are low-income individuals, they have failed to establish that they cannot afford to arbitrate these proceedings," the memorandum stated.

Defendants in these cases did offer ways to reduce arbitration costs for the claimants.

In Dela Rosa's case, the arbitration panel was whittled down to a single arbitrator. Arafiles also offered to advance Dela Rosa's arbitration fees and costs. The parties dismissed this case in November 2021.

Nicholas' case went into mediation, with cost divided evenly among the parties. If mediation and subsequent offers fall through, the parties agreed to go into arbitration with a single arbitrator, and costs divided equally between them.