Heartbeat Act at bottom of agenda; Women's Chamber has concerns

The Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce continues to levy concerns with Bill 291-36, the Guam Heartbeat Act. The measure is currently before the Legislature during the final session of this legislative term.

The controversial measure would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or within about six weeks – sooner than when most women might know they are pregnant. The measure makes no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

The bill was authored by local attorney Peter Sgro and introduced by Sen. Telena Nelson. It is co-sponsored by Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas and Amanda Shelton. Nelson and Ada won't be returning next term, having lost their bids for other offices. However, Blas, Duenas and Shelton won reelection as senators.

The Guam Heartbeat Act is similar to a Texas law enacted last year, with which it shares its name. The Texas law was developed at a time time when abortion was constitutionally protected.

To dodge judicial review and avoid potentially having the law struck down like other bans, the Texas law authorized private lawsuits to serve as enforcement, rather than empowering government officials.

This is because federal constitutional challenges to state law normally are brought against officers charged with enforcement.

The Guam bill utilizes the same enforcement scheme, allowing people to sue, for at least $10,000, anyone who performs or induces an abortion in violation of the measure or anyone who "knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion, ... regardless of whether the person knew, or should have known, that the abortion would be performed or induced in violation of this section."

However, women who seek or obtain an abortion are exempt from lawsuits.

The Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce cited two main concerns. First, that businesses are at risk because "aiding and abetting" is not clearly defined. The GWCC listed several scenarios that could be considered "aiding and abetting" under a more broad interpretation.

According to the GWCC, these include a financial institution providing a loan where proceeds paid for an abortion, a health insurance company that covered the cost of an abortion challenged under the bill and a medical provider who refers a woman to an abortion provider outside of Guam.

"GWCC would like to better understand from the bill’s sponsors how our local businesses will be protected from frivolous lawsuits initiated under the private rights of action authorized by this law," the organization stated.

Second, the bill "threatens access to an already fragile health care system," according to the Women's Chamber.

"Medical providers, particularly those that specialize in women’s health, prenatal and birthing services, are placed at risk by this law. GWCC urges the bill’s sponsors to solicit feedback from various medical providers in this space to better understand how this bill affects them and how it may impact the critical services that they offer," the GWCC stated.

The organization urged Speaker Therese Terlaje, chair of the legislative committee on health, to conduct a series of roundtable discussions on the measure, but none had occurred, according to GWCC.

"The original concerns raised by GWCC have not been addressed. It is imperative that we hear from legal, health and social services experts on how this legislation would affect our community before it becomes law," the organization stated.

On Wednesday, the Guam Heartbeat Act was set aside to the bottom of the Legislature's session agenda. But even if it passes the Legislature, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to veto it.

The Texas law

The civil suit enforcement scheme has so far proven successful for the Texas heartbeat law. Despite legal challenges, the law was never barred from implementation, even when taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But that isn't to say the law was ultimately considered constitutional. As the high court stated in its last ruling on the law, "the ultimate merits question - whether (the Texas law) is consistent with the federal Constitution - is not before the court."

The threat of civil suit, with a potential payout of thousands of dollars for the complainant, serves as a strong deterrent.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent in one of the Supreme Court rulings, said the Texas legislature had deputized its citizens as "bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures."

But it's unclear how many suits have actually been filed under the Texas law. One well-publicized lawsuit was filed against a doctor, but that was ultimately used to test the law in court.

Moreover, since the Texas law was enacted, the Supreme Court reversed decades-old case law that considered abortion a constitutional right. States are now able to levy abortion regulations without the prior constitutional restrictions.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas heartbeat law is currently in effect, but so is a "trigger ban" that followed the Supreme Court's reversal, which imposes criminal penalties for providers and doctors performing or aiding abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

Legal challenges continue for the Texas heartbeat law, with a former state senator filing suit at the Western District Court of Texas. The suit was brought against three Texas residents who intend to sue abortion funds, or commenced legal proceedings against at least one abortion fund, and publicly threatened Texas abortion funds with lawsuits.

Guam law

Meanwhile, abortion remains legal on Guam for now.

But outside of the Guam Heartbeat Act, there is an old local abortion ban that was never repealed. An injunction was placed on that law, but Attorney General-elect Douglas Moylan said he plans to move to dissolve the injunction.

That isn't expected to come without legal challenges. Attorney Anita Arriola of the Guam People for Choice coalition has said Moylan can expect "a fight on his hands" if he does try to dissolve the injunction.

Unlike the Guam Heartbeat Act, the old ban utilizes traditional enforcement and imposes criminal penalties, even on women who obtain abortions. The old ban also contains a provision akin to the "aiding and abetting" portion of the Guam Heartbeat Act.

Any person who solicits a woman to submit to an operation, or through the use of any means, to cause an abortion is guilty of a misdemeanor, the old ban states. This was put into effect when the late attorney Janet Benshoof was arrested after delivering a speech in which she said Guam women could obtain abortions in Hawaii, providing the phone number of a Planned Parenthood Clinic in the state, according to The Washington Post.

The old ban also contains a referendum provision on whether it should be repealed, but how that would work is unclear, as the law references an election that took place decades ago.