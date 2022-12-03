Heartbeat Act on senators’ agenda

The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, also known as Bill 291-36, has been successfully placed onto the session agenda, paving the way for debate and a potential vote on the measure before a new batch of lawmakers enter the Legislature in January.

Sen. Telena Nelson, who introduced the bill, moved to place the measure on the agenda Friday morning. Sens. Mary Torres and Clynton Ridgell objected, necessitating a vote from the body.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Amanda Shelton, Telo Taitague, Jose Terlaje and Nelson voted in favor of the motion to place the bill on the agenda.

Sens. Sabina Perez, Joe San Agustin, Ridgell and Torres, and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against the motion.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. James Moylan were absent and excused.

With eight votes in favor of the motion, Bill 291-36 was placed on the session agenda.

Ada, Shelton, Duenas and Blas co-sponsored the Guam Heartbeat Act with Nelson.

The measure would make abortions illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, normally within about six weeks. The time frame can be sooner than women may know they are pregnant. The measure makes no exception for rape or incest - only medical emergencies.

The bill received much public support, but even more opposition, as evident in the written testimonies included in the bill's committee report. More than 800 testimonies opposed the Guam Heartbeat Act, while more than 280 spoke in favor of it.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero opposes the bill, and is certain to veto the measure if it is passed.

Lawmakers have heard calls from stakeholders to both proceed with and hold off on the Guam Heartbeat Act.

Several senators in the 36th Guam Legislature won't be returning for the upcoming term, including Nelson and Ada, as they ran for a different office, lost the election or chose not to run for reelection.

William Parkinson, a senator-elect who campaigned on abortion rights, said it would be wrong to continue with such a contested measure at the eve of the current term, during a lame-duck session.

Attorney Peter Sgro, who authored the Guam Heartbeat Act, and the Archdiocese of Agana, which has supported the measure, have called for the bill to be placed in session.

Vicar General Rev. Romeo Convocar, of the archdiocese, indicated that it should not matter that a portion of sitting senators would no longer hold office next term. That should not negate "the earnest work that they devoted in reviewing all commentaries," the vicar general said.

Rather than authorize government authorities to enforce its provisions, the Guam Heartbeat Act arms private citizens with the authority to sue, for up to $10,000, anyone who may have violated those provisions.

Cause cannot be brought against women who seek or obtain an abortion, however.

The bill is similar to a Texas law, which developed the civil suit enforcement scheme to evade judicial review when abortion was considered a constitutionally protected right.

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the rulings supporting the constitutional right to abortion, which has allowed states and territories to impose direct bans.