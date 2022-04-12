On Friday, Guam became the latest jurisdiction where a mirror version of the heartbeat law enacted in Texas last year was introduced.

The measure bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically happens within the first five to six weeks of pregnancy. The only exception is medical necessity. There is no exception, in the current version of the Guam bill, for cases of rape or incest.

The local legislation was cause for celebration among pro-life advocates and religious groups, while the Bureau of Women's Affairs and others criticized the measure.

"At six weeks, approximately two weeks after a missed period, many women don’t even know they’re pregnant," said attorney Anita Arriola, in a letter signed by 12 other women, including former Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee. "With a ban so early in pregnancy, most women may find that once they discover they’re pregnant, it’s already too late for them to get an abortion and may be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who has supported abortion rights, has not stated whether she would sign the bill should it pass the Legislature.

The Guam legislation, as well as the Texas law, contradict precedent established by Roe V. Wade and subsequent court determinations, which outlined the right to an abortion within the early stages of pregnancy.

Roe held that at least within the first trimester - the first 12 weeks of pregnancy - the decision to abort is solely at the woman's discretion. States could regulate, but not outlaw, abortions within the second trimester in the interest of the woman's health. After the second trimester, by the time the fetus becomes viable outside the womb, states could outlaw abortions in the interest of protecting the life of the unborn.

The 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Casey v. Planned Parenthood maintained that a woman had the right to choose abortion before viability - about 24 weeks - but also ruled that states may enact regulations on abortion even in the very early stages of pregnancy, as long as they do not impose an undue burden on exercising the right to an abortion.

The Texas law and the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 ban abortions well before viability of the fetus, but they utilize an unprecedented enforcement method that makes them difficult to challenge in court. Instead of government officials, the measures delegate enforcement to private citizens by allowing them to sue anyone who could be in violation of the provisions. The only one immune to a lawsuit is the woman seeking abortion.

Otherwise, even someone driving her to get the procedure could be sued for "aiding and abetting" an illegal abortion, and may end up paying thousands in monetary damages.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to stop the Texas law from taking effect in September 2021, stating that petitioners failed to make their case in light of "complex and novel antecedent procedural questions."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the four dissenting justices, called the order "stunning."

"Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand," Sotomayor wrote.

The Texas law utilizes private citizens for enforcement because federal constitutional challenges to state law are normally brought against state officers charged with enforcement, she added.

Enforcement would rely on 'bounty hunters'

By barring state officials from enforcing the law and instead relying on citizen "bounty hunters," Texas lawmakers wanted to make it more complicated for federal courts to block the law's implementation, Sotomayor said.

In December 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a small window of opportunity by stating a challenge could be brought against certain licensing officials who may have to take enforcement action if the Texas law is violated.

The matter ultimately went back to the Texas Supreme Court, but in March this year, that court determined the specific officials were not authorized by Texas law to enforce the stricter abortion regulations, effectively ending that challenge to the law.

On Guam, the introduction of the local version of the heartbeat law was met with praise and criticism.

The public hearing room of the Guam Congress Building swelled with supporters as Sen. Telena Nelson and others announced the bill's introduction Friday afternoon.

Bethany Taylor, the executive director of Harvest House, recalled the story of a three-month old baby who had survived abuse but developed disabilities as a result.

'Every life matters'

"His life is proof that every life matters, even with trauma or disability. He had the will to live. Today he is a strong, athletic, funny 14-year-old who is thankful that his life mattered enough for the doctors to save him ... and for a family to love him," Taylor said as she introduced her adopted son, Devin Taylor.

The proposal is also supported by the Guam Ministerial Association.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated testimony will be provided on the Guam Heartbeat Act at a later time, but upon a preliminary review, he is optimistic the Archdiocese of Agana will support the measure.

The Bureau of Women's Affairs issued a release after Friday's announcement and press conference, calling the bill a ploy for votes.

"This type of legislation always rears its ugly, divisive head during a gubernatorial election year, in an attempt to divide our community," BWA Director Jayne Flores stated, adding that the legislation is "moot" as Guam does not currently have any doctors, that BWA is aware of, who perform or can induce abortions.

The Post has requested statistical data on abortions from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Women have the right to 'health care options'

"Women have the right to confidential, affordable, and unrestricted access to the full range of reproductive health care options available in 2022, including the option to terminate a pregnancy ... It is a decision that she should make, in consultation with whoever she trusts and deems important to make it with her. It is not something that the government, or anyone else, should decide," Flores stated.

The Guam Heartbeat Act and the Texas law are just part of recent national challenges to abortion rights, of which a major challenge looms in the Supreme Court.

The state of Mississippi had asked the high court to reverse its decision in Roe V. Wade, which has established the right to abortion in the United States over the last five decades. A ruling is expected in July.