Heavy rain expected; drivers urged to drive with caution

The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a short term forecast for Guam and Guam coastal waters.

Through 3 p.m., slow moving showers will bring briefly heavy rain to portions of Guam, mainly western and northern parts of the island, according to a press release.

Rainfall of an inch or more is possible, with brief flooding of roads, mainly along Marine Corps Drive around Polaris Point and the commercial port, along Route 3 near Northwest Field and Ritidian Point.

If you're driving, officials urge you to be alert for sudden heavy showers and water ponding on the road.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.