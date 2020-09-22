Monday's heavy rain due to thunderstorms resulted in a number of appointments cancellations for early voting and no-shows from others, the Guam Election Commission said.

From 353 early voters on Saturday, the number dropped to at least 195 as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

For a nine-hour day of early voting, GEC can accommodate, on average, 270 voters.

During weekdays, early voting is at GEC's location at GCIC Building in Hagåtña, either on the third floor or the front of the building for curbside.

Those who canceled their appointments and those who did not make it to their appointment without advance notice can call GEC at 477-9791 to schedule another time, Pangelinan said.

Same-day appointments are also welcome, Pangelinan said.

Appointments for the Sept. 19 to Oct. 30 early voting help mitigate long lines and, most importantly, help Guam minimize the spread of COVID-19, election officials said.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office on Monday issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for the island, because of heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

'Turn off air-con'

Pangelinan on Monday wanted to remind curbside voters to "please turn off your car air-con when GEC staff is processing you."

She said voters can turn their vehicle air conditioning on while waiting for their ballot from GEC.

This is in line with preventing the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by health officials.

Pangelinan is also reminding voters to wear a mask and to bring their own black or blue pens, for much safer voting.

'National Voter Registration Day'

Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, Pangelinan said.

Online voter registration is now available. People can also register to vote and then vote early at the same time at GCIC Building, Pangelinan said.

Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 primary election, the number of registered voters was at 55,174. That has since increased to 55,220 as of Sept. 15, GEC said.