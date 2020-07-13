Heavy rain, lightning through 6 p.m. today

Scattered heavy showers will bring brief periods of heavy rain to portions of Guam and Guam coastal waters through 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service's Guam Weather Forecast Office has just announced.

Occasional cloud-to-ground lightning is also possible, the NWS stated. The public is advised:

• If driving, be alert for water ponding on the road and near-zero visibility in heavy rain.

• If outdoors, seek shelter if lightning is seen or thunder is heard.

• Stay away from rivers and streams as water levels can rise suddenly.

A thunderstorm advisory is in effect for the Guam International Airport Authority until 10 p.m. Thunderstorms are possible or occurring within 20 nautical miles of the airport.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.