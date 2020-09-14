The National Weather Service's Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a short term forecast for Guam and Guam coastal waters.

Through 5 p.m., fast-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will bring brief heavy rain to most of Guam through this afternoon.

These showers will likely lower visibilities, possibly below one mile at times, according to the Weather Service.

Occasional lightning is also possible. Rainfall of 1.35 inches has fallen in the last hour in Umatac. Additional rainfall of an inch or more is possible. Temporary ponding on roads could occur, though flooding is not expected at this time.

If driving, be alert for sudden heavy showers and water ponding on the road.

A thunderstorm advisory is in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6 p.m. this evening. Thunderstorms will be possible or will occur within 20 nautical miles of the airport during this time. Be alert and take precautions as required.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.