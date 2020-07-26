Heavy rainfall anticipated this week

If you're working Monday morning, you might want to leave the house a little earlier and give yourself time to drive to work as some heavy rainfall is expected.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office said "a robust upper-level low will interact with a series of trade-wind troughs, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region (this) week."

As much as 2.5 to more than 6 inches of rain is forecast, according to a press release from the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

The heaviest rainfall will likely be Tuesday through Thursday. Additionally, the rain will likely continue through most of the week, officials stated.

That much rain could mean flooding on roads, and in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Residents are advised to take precautionary actions now by clearing drainage areas and unblocking clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding, the release stated.