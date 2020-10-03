Periodic heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms and occasional lightning can be expected until this afternoon, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service, Guam office.

This weather pattern is expected to impact central and northern Guam, and adjacent western waters through 3 p.m. A separate thunderstorm advisory is also in effect for the Guam International Airport until 7 p.m., noting that isolated thunderstorms are possible within about 23 miles of the airport.

Meteorologists note that if you're driving, be alert for reduced visibility and ponding water along roadways.

If you are in an open area and see lightning, go indoors as soon as possible or stay in your car.

For boaters, expect visibility down to a quarter of a mile and wind gusts to more than 20 miles per hour in heavy showers. If thunder is heard or lightning is seen, get below deck and avoid touching any metal parts.

For those boaters near the shores, return to harbor and stay there until the weather has improved, the NWS urged.