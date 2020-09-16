More rain is expected this morning. It's enough to prompt the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office to an urban and small stream flood advisory for Guam until 11:15 a.m.

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

Up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen, meteorologists said.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected over the area, resulting in minor flooding.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense said areas likely to flood include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan-Pago Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, and Umatac.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

A thunderstorm advisory is in effect for the Guam International Airport until 12 p.m. Thunderstorms are possible or occurring within 20 nautical miles of the airport. Take precautions as needed.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.