Heavy rains, flash flood warning on Liberation Day morning; about 1.5 inches of rain per hour is expected

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a flash flood warning for Guam, which is in effect until noon.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. Between 0.4 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen. The expected rainfall rate is around 1.5 inch per 1 hour, according to a press release from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Expected impacts include flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, and Umatac.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· Report road hazards or flooding to local emergency services.

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.