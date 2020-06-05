Heavy showers expected; practice caution on the roadways

Drivers are cautioned to beware of hazardous road conditions caused by heavy showers expected through noon today.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a short term forecast for Guam. Through 12 p.m., scattered heavy showers will bring half an inch to an inch of rain across southern Guam, especially near the villages of Talofofo, Agat and Santa Rita. Occasional cloud-to-ground lightning is also possible.

If driving, be alert for water ponding on the road and near-zero visibility in heavy rain. If outdoors, seek shelter if lightning is seen or thunder is heard. Stay away from rivers and streams as water levels can rise suddenly.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.