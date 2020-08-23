Showers and thunderstorms will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Guam and Rota later tonight, according to the National Weather Service's Guam Forecast office minutes ago.

Through 3:30 p.m., showers and thunderstorms are bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning to Tinian and Saipan Coastal waters east of the islands, stated forecaster Mike Ziobro.

The heavy showers will cause low visibility below one mile. If you are on a boat, seek shelter below deck if you see lightning or hear thunder, Ziobro stated on the NWS Facebook page.

A cloud funnel was seen from Tiyan this afternoon. The funnel cloud may have formed over Barrigada or Mangilao.

"In this case, and likely all cases in the Marianas, we are definitely dealing with the fair-weather variety," according to NWS, describing the funnel cloud.

"On days like today when we have low-wind speed near the surface and plenty of atmospheric moisture, we often see tall clouds forming over parts of Guam that stay mostly in place. While these funnel clouds are short-lived, lasting 5-10 minutes, they can have winds up to 50-70 mph which can cause some damage to boats in the ocean or structures onshore should one touch down.

The funnel cloud we saw today, and in most cases, the funnel will be short-lived and will only appear once – before disappearing."