Heavy showers, thunderstorms and possible flooding are expected until about 6:30 p.m., according to an advisory from the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office.

The NWS forecast will be updated as necessary as the situation continues to develop.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions; drive below the speed limit and allow enough braking distance between vehicles.

Heavy downpours can cause low visibility and pooling water on the roads.

If you're outside and see lighting or hear thunder seek shelter.

Boaters

Boaters can expect visibility down to half a mile in heavy showers and are advised to stay below deck if lightning is seen or thunder is heard.

A thunderstorm advisory is in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6:30 p.m. this evening. Thunderstorms are possible within 20 nautical miles of the airport.