Residents of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands may have to prepare for more rain this week as a monsoon pattern is developing across the region.

A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday and a watch remains in effect through this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Tiyan.

Meteorologists expect a minimum of 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next few days.

"The watch means conditions are favorable for rain developing that could bring flooding conditions," said meteorologist Mike Ziobro.

Rain deluged the island Wednesday morning, bringing down Merizo's iconic heart, and causing some flooding on Guam roads.

Ziobro said the rain today and in the coming days will be sporadic, raining more in some parts of the island than others.