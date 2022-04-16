In a ceremony held Friday, the Guam Police Department gained five new police officers-in-training to help keep Guam's streets and neighborhoods safe.

Police officer trainee Ke'puha-Hirao Santos Salas of Hågat is one of the five, and he's ready to perform his duties after receiving his badge.

Salas is the son of the late Sen. Angel Leon Guerrero Santos, an icon of CHamoru activism and a 13-year Air Force veteran.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I hope he is (watching down on me). I just think he'd be really proud of me. Having his two sons, his oldest and his youngest, I just hope I could make him proud in whatever I have to do," said Salas.

"I've always wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid. I am following in the footsteps of my family who were public servants. My dad, and my brother, who is also a police officer, pushed me and made me think it's my turn. It's my turn to step up and do my part to serve the community. I am looking forward to getting out there and protecting the island for my people. When I say 'my people,' I mean the people of Guam and just helping out whenever I can."

His message to the community: "Stay safe. And to the bad guys, just be good. Don't break the law."

Family and friends gathered for the 12th police officer trainee swearing-in ceremony in Tiyan, which also included newly sworn-in officers Peter Crisostomo Jr., Eric Fejeran, Annjenette Martinez and Riccalynn Lizama.

The five will spend the next seven weeks performing on-the-job training.

'I will do whatever I can'

Lizama, a Yigo resident, when asked about her message to those breaking the law, said: "We're coming."

She said she knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at a young age.

"I just want to do something I am passionate about, and I think this is where I belong," she said. "I come from a family of nine and I am very protective of my siblings. So if this is the way to make the community better for them once they leave the homefront, then that's what I'm going to do."

Lizama said she's aware of the crimes being reported throughout the island, saying, "It's truly sad."

She said she's honored to be serving the community.

"I really do hope that the community puts their trust in me, that I will do whatever I can to safeguard their life and they won't regret it."