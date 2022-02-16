Junior Larry Hillbroom was sentenced to serve eight years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for his part in a conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine between Idaho, Guam, and Palau.

The sentencing hearing was held in the District Court in Idaho on Feb. 10.

Hillbroom, 37, pleaded guilty last September to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration claimed that Hillbroom conspired with others to get the drugs through international airports in 2015 and 2016.

“Hillbroom and others used several different methods to smuggle the drugs, including shampoo containers and carrying the substance on their person. Once in Guam or Palau, Hillbroom would coordinate with locals to sell the methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers learned of the conspiracy and were able to investigate and ultimately arrest Hillbroom and his coconspirators,” DEA officials stated in a news release.

Hillbroom was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and will have to serve three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

He was originally charged with Morgan Kenney, 36; Zachary Craig Carlson, 31; and Sean Robert Wathen, 50; all of Hope, Idaho.

Kenney and Calson previously pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to prison time. Wathen pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy and is currently set for trial in May 2022.

The prosecution of the case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the U.S., the DEA stated.

Hillbroom is one of the four DNA-proven children and heirs of DHL co-founder Larry Hillblom. Hillbroom won a share of $90 million from the $550 million estate left behind by his father though he's been reported to have said his fortune has shrunk.