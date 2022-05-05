He was a man who wore legal and legislative hats.

Attorney Joaquin C. Arriola Sr., regarded as the longest-practicing lawyer in Guam, a former legislative speaker, former senator, former justice pro tempore and war survivor, received accolades as he crossed over in death Wednesday. He was 96.

“Attorney Joaquin C. Arriola was held in the highest esteem by the members of our legal profession – practitioners and judicial officers alike. He will be fondly remembered as a zealous advocate for his clients, while being an utmost professional and respectful officer of the court, advancing and protecting the interests of justice and the rule of law. On behalf of a grateful justice system and legal community, I express my deepest condolences to the entire Arriola family,” said Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, “With his respected integrity in law, in addition to his public service as a lawyer, judge, senator and island leader, Speaker Arriola devoted 67 years of his life to ensuring the people of Guam had a voice of moral fortitude representing them, not only in important legal matters but also as a notable war hero who helped rebuild Guam from the ashes of World War II. We extend our sincerest condolences to his children Jacqueline, Anita, Lisa, Vincent, Franklin, Michael, Joaquin Jr., and Anthony."

Speaker Therese Terlaje said, "Speaker Arriola advocated greater self-government for the people of Guam, and was recognized for his exemplary legal work and civic service as a recipient of the Hustisia Award in 2014 and the Judge Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award in 2017."

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes described Arriola Sr. as "a tireless champion for justice, civil rights and self-governance."

"Speaker Arriola played a critical role in the establishment of local gubernatorial elections, ending a 20-year period of presidential appointments of our island’s executive leadership, and for pushing the creation of a Guam delegate in Congress," Muña Barnes said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said, "as a war survivor who endured Guam’s occupation and helped American forces free our people, we are deeply saddened by this giant loss in our Greatest Generation.”