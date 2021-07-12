More than 12 hours after an initial call to 911, a 38-year-old hiker was dehydrated and exhausted, but was otherwise uninjured when he was rescued by the Guam National Guard’s Lakota helicopter and its crew.

The man was one of a group of 10 lost hikers found by first responders. The initial search began at around 8:18 p.m. Saturday, following a report of missing people in the Cetti Bay and Mount Lamlam area at the border of Agat and Umatac, according to Cherika Chargualaf, the Guam Fire Department spokesperson.

Nine people were rescued by firefighters at 11:03 p.m.

Then at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, 911 received a second call from one of the nine hikers stating that they had mistakenly left one of their group members at the trails.

Units arrived at 1:40 a.m. to resume the search. The hiker was located at 10:53 a.m., Chargualaf said. He was taken aboard the Guam Guard helicopter and transported to Naval Hospital Guam, where he was admitted for evaluation.

(Daily Post Staff)