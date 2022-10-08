Helicopter extracts injured mountain biker

A helicopter transported an injured cyclist from the Sigua Falls area to a hospital Tuesday night.

According to Guam Fire Department spokesman Nick Garrido, units responded to reports of an injured biker at Sigua Falls at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

At 7 p.m. a U.S. Navy helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, or HSC-25, extracted the injured mountain biker, who was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The condition of the man remains unknown

The person who reported the incident was escorted out by GFD units, Garrido said.