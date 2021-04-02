Helicopter fraud defendant a no-show at arraignment

A man who is among several others accused in a federal fraud case involving Hansen Helicopters Inc. was a no-show during his arraignment hearing in the District Court of Guam on Thursday.

Frank Litkei Sr. of Spares Inc. was named in a second superseding indictment, along with John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe, Phillip Kapp and Randall Rogers of Hansen Helicopters back in January.

The defense told Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo that Litkei could not answer to the charges, as he is "incapacitated due to a stroke" and remains in skilled nursing care.

Bordallo said it appears the case is going to be a "slow journey."

He set another status hearing for May 6 to find out Litkei's condition.

Charges

The charges against the co-defendant include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board; destruction, alteration or falsification of records; false statement; aircraft parts fraud; employing a mechanic without a mechanic's certificate; employing a pilot without a pilot's certificate; registration violations involving helicopters; bribery; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud; money laundering; and a notice of forfeiture allegation.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations, and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been deregistered because they were destroyed, scrapped or deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft.