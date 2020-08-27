Helicopter fraud defendants denied dismissal request

Defendants in the federal fraud case involving Hansen Helicopter Inc. were denied requests to dismiss the charges handed down against them in the District Court of Guam.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued her order on Tuesday.

The court denied the defense motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction, denied the dismissal of count two (conspiracy to defraud the U.S.) for duplicity, denied the motion to dismiss counts 10-13 (aircraft parts fraud) for multiplicity, denied a motion for a hearing to determine admissibility of certain evidence, denied a motion for Daubert hearings, and denied a motion to suppress search warrants and for an evidentiary hearing.

Tydingco-Gatewood has taken a motion to dismiss a total of 25 other counts that charged the defendants with employing a mechanic without a mechanic’s certificate was taken under advisement.

“The court originally indicated its intent to deny this motion, but instead will issue a separate order upon further consideration of the parties’ submissions,” the order states.

John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe and Phillip Kapp of Hansen Helicopters each pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The defendants were initially charged in May 2018 with wire fraud, money laundering, honest services fraud, conspiracy to defraud the National Transportation Safety Board, conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration, making a false statement, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records.

A superseding indictment adding more charges against the group was filed in Dec. 2019, Post files state.

Trial was scheduled to begin earlier this year but has been delayed.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations, and provided charter services for federal agencies to places in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been deregistered because they were destroyed, scrapped or otherwise deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft.

Timothy Cislo, a former FAA inspector, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to wire fraud for allegedly issuing and reissuing special airworthiness certificates to Hansen's helicopters without conducting an inspection, in exchange for an aircraft worth $20,000 for his personal use.