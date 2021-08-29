A federal judge has denied a request to dismiss the criminal charges against the men accused in a federal fraud case involving Hansen Helicopters Inc.

The defendants requested the dismissal of charges that allege conspiracy to defraud the United States, arguing is duplicative in that it alleges a conspiracy against both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The defendants also wanted the charge of bribery of a public official dismissed, arguing the second superseding indictment is deficient for failing to provide an exact date when the bribery occurred.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood announced her decision and order Friday, denying the requests.

John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe, Phillip Kapp and Randall Rogers of Hansen Helicopters, and Spares Inc. are named in the case.

Charges

The charges against the co-defendants include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board; destruction, alteration or falsification of records; false statement; aircraft parts fraud; employing a mechanic without a mechanic's certificate; employing a pilot without a pilot's certificate; registration violations involving helicopters; bribery; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud; money laundering; and a notice of forfeiture allegation.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations, and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been deregistered because they were destroyed, scrapped or deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft.