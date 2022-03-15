Federal prosecutors will present their opening statement to a jury today in a fraud case involving Hansen Helicopters Inc. and several defendants.

Multiple defense attorneys will also be given about an hour each to conduct their opening arguments before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

It took several weeks for a jury to be selected.

John Walker, owner of Hansen, and company officials Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe and Phillip Kapp are defendants in the case. Randall Rogers of Spares Inc. is a co-defendant.

The Hansen defendants are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been destroyed, scrapped or deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft, a federal report states.

The charges include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the initial May 2018 indictment, beginning as early as 1997, Walker, Reed, Crowe, and Kapp circumvented U.S. aviation safety regulations to maximize profits at Hansen Helicopters.

A Hansen aircraft crashed on Sept. 2, 2015, killing pilot Rafael Antonio Cruz Santos. Hansen later gave FAA logbook entries that falsely indicated certain inspections and maintenance had been performed on the aircraft that crashed.

An FAA safety inspector, Timothy J. Cislo, pleaded guilty in 2019 for issuing or reissuing special airworthiness certificates for several helicopters belonging to Hansen without inspecting them, a U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General investigation found. Cislo accepted a bribe – a Taylorcraft BC-12D aircraft valued at around $20,000 from Hansen and its employees, according to the OIG.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.