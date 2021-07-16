Private citizens and GTA TeleGuam reached out Thursday to the family that had to sleep in a car at one point for lack of a place to stay, while waiting for their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance check to arrive.

The Department of Administration on Thursday said the PUA checks had been mailed the day before.

On the day Yukie Shimabukuro's "desperate cry for help" was published, the family received the two PUA paper checks they had been waiting for, covering the June 22 and July 7 payment dates.

Hours before that, Shimabukuro started receiving offers of help for her and her children, including from total strangers.

"I'm so overwhelmed with emotions right now and I'm trying to hold back my cry but I really can't right now. But it's tears of joy, of some kind of comfort and relief that there are still good people ... in the world," Shimabukuro told The Guam Daily Post.

Shimabukuro said this was the longest she's had to wait for unemployment assistance, even as she tries to find another job after her latest employer closed their business in May.

'My heart goes out to her and her kids'

On Wednesday, she said prospective employers that may have wanted to interview her couldn't contact her because she doesn't have enough airtime for her phone.

GTA TeleGuam offered to give Shimabukuro and her family $500 worth of prepaid cards "to keep her connected so she can find the job she needs," said Michelle Catahay Perez, community relations manager for GTA TeleGuam. The company reached out to the family after reading their story.

Private citizens also got in touch with the family either directly or through this publication, wanting to help. "Can you please tell me how I can get in contact with Ms. Shimabukuro? My heart goes out to her and her kids, even if it's just a little that my family and I can do," one of the messages stated.