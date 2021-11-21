The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the community relative to a motor vehicle theft that occurred in Tumon.

Preliminary reports suggest that on Nov. 11, staff from an ABC Store discovered that the company's 2019 Isuzu box van was stolen from the parking lot of Pacific Place in Tumon.

The van is described as bearing the ABC logo on the sides with license plate number 3980 CV.

Now the Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.