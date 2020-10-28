Parties in Guam's clergy sex abuse cases could receive assistance with the mediation process, at no cost, to help settle the cases in three months.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday ordered counsels to submit by Friday, Oct. 30, a confidential joint statement, stating whether a referral to the 9th Circuit Mediation Program would be beneficial.

"The 9th Circuit Mediation Program has successfully resolved similar cases through mediation and is available to assist the parties in their settlement efforts, at no cost," the judge said in her order.

This comes days after the judge granted an extended stay in clergy sex abuse cases through Jan. 15, 2021. It applies to parties who are not under the Archdiocese of Agana automatic bankruptcy stay.

If parties are unable to reach a settlement, the clergy sex abuse cases could go to trial.

Tydingco-Gatewood advised the parties that the court will not consider further requests to extend the settlement stay beyond Jan. 15 and, if settlement is not achieved by that date, the parties have been ordered to file their scheduling planning conference reports by Feb. 1.

Nearly 300 cases have been filed in court since 2016, alleging rape and molestation by former and current members of the Guam clergy and others associated with the Catholic Church.