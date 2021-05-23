On Monday, May 10, Guam Police Department officers from the Central Precinct Command entertained three burglary complaints at schools in central Guam.

Guam Department of Education administrators from Price Elementary School in Mangilao, as well as B.P. Carbullido Elementary School and Luis P. Untalan Middle School in Barrigada reported that culprits had trespassed onto school grounds and broken into several classrooms, stealing equipment and tools, among other things that teachers use to teach students.

Police reports suggest that one classroom in Untalan Middle School, two classrooms at Price Elementary School and four classrooms at Carbullido Elementary School had been broken into by unknown individuals.

This isn't the first instance of theft at the three schools this year. In April, Untalan Middle School reported at least two incidents. In early May, education officials said there was at least one incident at Price Elementary and an attempted break in at Carbullido Elementary.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.