On Thursday, Feb. 20, Guam Police Department officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a reported robbery at Jung Ho Store along Salisbury Street in Dededo.

The preliminary police reports suggest that shortly after 7 p.m., two women described as possibly local, heavy set and light complected walked into the store. The store owner had indicated that one of the women walked behind the store counter, reached behind the cash register and took a money bag with an unknown amount of cash. The women then left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.