The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in its search for a 27-year-old man whose family reported him missing.

On Nov. 8, a missing persons report was filed for Michael Jose Castro, according to police.

Castro was last seen Oct. 29 driving a beige 2013 Lexus with license plate No. BR 2703, police stated.

Anyone with information about Castro's whereabouts is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.