A 20-year-old man is wanted in connection with a criminal sexual conduct complaint.

The Guam Police Department is asking the community to help find Dustin Shane Tedtaotao.

He is wanted for questioning by police in an ongoing assault, criminal sexual conduct and unlawful restraint complaint.

Tedtaotao was last seen wearing a black Billabong shirt and dark blue or gray shorts.

His last known location was on Route 2 by Umang Street in Agat.

"It is unknown if Mr. Tedtaotao is armed. However, he should not be approached and is believed to be avoiding authorities," said Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.