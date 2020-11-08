The Guam Police Department is asking the community for their assistance in finding the persons who broke into a Harmon store.

On Oct. 30, the GPD officers responded to a reported burglary at Amore Cosmetics, on Route 16 in Harmon.

Preliminary reports suggest that store owners secured the establishment at around 8:30 p.m, on Oct. 29.

At 8:30 a.m. on the following day, the owners were made aware by neighbor tenants that the store's front door was opened and unsecured.

When the owners arrived, they immediately noted that the main entrance doorway into the store was damaged. A further check was made where it was discovered that the store had been rummaged through and noted numerous cosmetic items were taken.

The Guam Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for their assistance relative to this case. Should anyone who may have Information that can aid our investigators can submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1000 could be paid if the Information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.