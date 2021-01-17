Guam Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for Adam James Messier.

Messier is described as Caucasian with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Messier was last seen Sept. 17, 2017, at Horizon Condos in Upper Tumon. Messier's friends and family are concerned as he has never been out of contact before and this behavior is unlike him, states the missing report flier.

The Guam Police Department, in 2017, asked the public's assistance in locating Messier, who was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse, and was sentenced to five years behind bars.

However, the Supreme Court of Guam ordered a new trial for Messier after finding that the prosecutor made numerous statements in violation of the defendant’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Justices remanded the case to the trial court for a new trial and vacated the conviction.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.