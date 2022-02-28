Hemlani Foundation donates equipment to St. Dominic's

DONATION: Representatives of the P.D. Hemlani Foundation donate a vital signs patient monitor – V touch screen with stand, and four portable air conditioners to St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada on Wednesday, Feb. 23. “We saw in the news that there was a cluster of COVID-19 cases at St. Dominic’s and immediately reached out to see how we could help,” said Elicia Santo Tomas, foundation operations manager. Taking part in the presentation of donation are, from left, Santo Tomas; Sister Ursula Apacionado, St. Dominic’s facility board chair; Kate Keisling, St. Dominic’s licensed nursing home administrator; and Tess Mandapat, St. Dominic’s secretary. The P.D. Hemlani Foundation's mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals, families and communities. Photo courtesy of the P.D. Hemlani Foundation