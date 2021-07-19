Hemlani Foundation donates school supplies to Harvest House

SUPPORTING FOSTER CHILDREN: Twenty-five backpacks filled with school supplies including notebooks, scientific calculators, protractors, compasses, scissors, pens, colored pencils and glue are displayed after being donated by the P.D. Hemlani Foundation Ltd. to Harvest House to help Harvest House prepare Guam’s foster children for academic success Friday, July 16, at the Harvest House Resource Center in Toto.

Overseeing the donation are, from left: Elicia Santo Tomas, operations manager, Hemlani Foundation; Rosie Duenas, board president, Harvest House; and Ashley Lemley, resource center coordinator, Harvest House.