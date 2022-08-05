Herbicide exposure bill passes US Senate

A vast majority of U.S. senators have signed off on federal legislation that promises to provide herbicide exposure coverage for Vietnam War veterans who served in Guam, American Samoa, Johnston Atoll and other locations.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, or Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, passed 86-11 in the Senate this week and now makes its way to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the bill into law. The passage was met with celebration by advocates who have fought for years to gain recognition of herbicide exposure on Guam, as well as benefits for veterans who suffered other toxic exposure and exposure in other locations.

More than 3.5 million veterans are expected to benefit from the legislation, according to the Military-Veterans Advocacy group.

The section of the measure providing a presumption of service connection for disease associated with exposure to certain herbicides on Guam and other regions is called the Veterans Agent Orange Exposure Equity Act of 2022.

"I am so grateful for the passage of the PACT Act and I am so happy for the veterans of Guam who have endured and fought to be recognized. The (Guam) Legislature has been advocating for veterans on Guam, passing several resolutions each term to support congressional legislation that addresses the environmental and health impacts of toxic contamination and exposure, including Agent Orange, radiation exposure and nuclear testing cleanup on veterans and the people of Guam," Speaker Therese Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post. "We have supported efforts to push the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize, through rulemaking, a presumption of exposure to Agent Orange for Guam and Johnston Island veterans in the Agent Orange Act of 1991."

Terlaje underscored that exposure to Agent Orange causes "debilitating" diseases that many local residents have endured.

"The passage of this measure and the recognition of Agent Orange exposure to our veterans in Guam will help them to receive the health care and benefits necessary to improve their quality of life and to finally attain some justice. I especially want to recognize the work of Agent Orange Survivors of Guam who have been leading this fight for years. I am committed to continuing to fight for justice not only for veterans exposed on Guam to Agent Orange but also to many of our community residents as well," Terlaje added.

Agent Orange is perhaps the most well known among the Rainbow Herbicides, chemicals developed to clear vegetation during the Vietnam War. Agent Orange is composed of equal parts 2, 4-D and 2, 4, 5-T – both common herbicides until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted all use of 2, 4, 5-T in the 1980s over toxicity concerns.