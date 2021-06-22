(Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect an 11:15 p.m. Monday update from the Joint Information Center, cancelling all COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to inclement weather.)

Guam's full vaccination rate breached the 90,000 mark this weekend, inching closer toward an 80% herd immunity that would allow Guam to further reopen its economy and ease most COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Tuesday vaccination at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, meanwhile, has been cancelled due to inclement weather, according to the Joint Information Center as of 11:15 p.m. Monday.

JIC also said the Tuesday vaccination clinic at the Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan has been cancelled.

As of Sunday, 90,650 individuals are fully vaccinated on Guam, according to JIC.

This means there are about 6,000 more people needed to roll up their sleeves to reach Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's goal of having some 96,000 fully inoculated by the time Guam celebrates its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

That 96,000 is about 80% of Guam's adult population at least 18 years old, even as COVID-19 vaccination is open to those as young as 12 years old, officials said.

Grand prize: $20K car

Wednesday, June 23, will also mark the second of six weekly Vax N' Win raffle drawings. These are the grand prizes this week:

A 2021 Nissan Versa worth $19,834

$10,000 cash

The winners will be randomly selected through a computer-generated software, Woorise, that encrypts all user data for security.

As of Monday morning, the Vax N' Win program had 49,901 entries, according to Nadine Leon Guerrero, director of global marketing for the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Automatic disqualification for multiple entries

"We want to remind those who are vaccinated and want to participate in the Vax N’ Win promo that all they need is one entry. If there is more than one entry, the participant will be disqualified automatically. The bureau encourages everyone to continue with vaccination efforts so we can reach herd immunity and protect our community during this pandemic," Leon Guerrero said.

Guam launched the vaccination incentive program to try to get more residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which has become a common theme across the nation in the face of declining vaccination rates before reaching herd immunity.