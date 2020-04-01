Here's the Department of Revenue and Taxation's latest information on topics including tax filing, vehicle registrations, passport renewals, driver's licenses, tax payments and more. Information is subject to change by the department and is only applicable for the periods indicated.

The department has released its second set of guidance, referred to as Volume 2 in the DRT COVID-19 Services Series. The guidance follows the governor's recent executive orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While Rev and Tax will remain closed through April 13, the department reminds the community that all payments can be made online and all forms can be filed online as well. Questions and inquiries may be submitted at the "Contact Us" section of the Rev and Tax website at https://guamtax.com​ or via email to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

Board meetings: All board meetings scheduled between March 16 and April 13 are postponed, including meetings for the ABC Board, Banking & Insurance Board, Cannabis Control Board and the Real Estate Commission. New meeting dates will be announced once available.

Deadline for 2019 returns: The deadline for filing or paying any individual or corporate taxes due has been extended to July 15.

Online filing: 2019 Forms 1040 that meet specific criteria may be filed online.

Applying for filing extensions: Individual taxpayers may file online at myguamtax.com, the Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

Rev and Tax drop box: Taxpayers can drop off their income tax returns as long as no payment is included. Payment can be made at Treasurer of Guam cashiers at the ITC Building in Tamuning. Payment may be mailed certified with return receipt to the Treasurer of Guam.

Real property tax exemption application deadline: The deadline to apply for real property tax exemptions has been moved from March 15 to May 31. The following are the exemptions:

• Home exemption

• Senior citizen/disability credit

• Bona fide farmers exemption

• Gold Star veteran exemption

• Application for educational, religious, and eleemosynary tax exemption

• Application for right of way or public easement

Vehicle registrations expiring in March and April: Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April will be extended through May 31. Late fees will be waived for the period as long as renewal is done by the extension date.

For any vehicle registrations that expired prior to March, late fees will apply.

Renewals may be done online at https://www.myguamtax.com​. You must contact your insurance carrier and safety inspection agency to ensure your information is uploaded to​ myguamtax.com​.

Driver's license and Guam ID online appointments: All online appointments for the period March 16 through April 13 will be accommodated at the Hagåtña Satellite office when regular office hours resume.

Expired driver's licenses: For all driver's licenses that expire from March 16 through April 30, all late fees will be waived as long as renewal is done by May 31.

For driver's licenses that expired prior to March 16, late fees for the period from March 16 to April 30 will be waived as long as renewal is done by May 31. Any other late fees will apply.

New driver's licenses and Guam IDs: Issuance will resume once the office opens for normal operations.

Business licenses expiring in March and April: Any business license expiring in March and April will be extended through May 31. Penalties will be waived for the period from March 16 to April 30 as long as renewal is done by the extension date.

Business licenses that do not require clearance may be renewed online.

The department strongly recommends that renewals be done online.

Business licenses that require clearance will have to be renewed at either the Business License and Permit Center or at DRT's Barrigada location once regular office hours resume.

Business licenses that expired before March will be considered valid for the period from March 16 to April 30. Penalties will be charged.

New business licenses: DRT will resume issuing new business licenses once regular office operations resume.

Passport services: Passport services will not be available until regular office operations resume. The U.S. Passport Service, in its March 19 announcement, advised that all passport agencies are closed to the public until further notice and appointments will not be accepted. Please go to travel.state.gov for the latest information on passport services.