Guam is headed for a three-way race for its congressional delegate seat in November, leaving candidates with the more difficult task of rising above two competitors "to make distinctions in platform, character and qualifications," said Sen. Wil Castro, the lone Republican candidate.

Guam canceled its Aug. 29 primary election due to surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, confirmed cases and deaths.

All certified primary election candidates automatically advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

This means voters will choose among three delegate candidates in November, instead of choosing between one Democrat and one Republican, as would be the case if the primary had taken place.

"It is a general election and voters will be able to cross over," Castro said. "I trust that the electorate will make a wise decision regardless of the number of candidates."

The Democrats' primary, had it not been canceled, would have eliminated either incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas or former Del. Robert Underwood, and the winner would face Castro in November.

"A three-way delegate race is uncharted waters and there are a lot of predictions about it, including a possible runoff race," Underwood said.

A runoff ensues when no candidate garners 50%, plus one, of all votes cast in the delegate race.

San Nicolas, currently in Washington, D.C., said whoever serves in the congressional office "needs to be able to win an election under any circumstances, and the people will deliver the outcome they prefer against all odds."

"Our messaging will remain the same: 'Actions speak louder than words,'" San Nicolas said, after the cancellation of the 2020 primary election.

Underwood, former University of Guam president, said the fundamentals of the campaign messaging will remain the same.

"There's more time to deliver the message. I have every confidence that voters will choose the candidate they think will best represent them," said Underwood, who is campaigning on a platform of "honesty, integrity and trust."

Castro also said his messaging will remain the same.

"I offer an alternative in leadership style and policy direction," he said. "I have been and will continue to be accessible, active and engaged, high energy and always willing to build bridges to advance our agenda. I want to represent Guam well and bring our message – a united Guam message – to D.C. in a way that is aggressive but respectful."

In the mayoral races, voters who normally pick between two candidates now will choose from up to six candidates for mayor in some villages.

Challenges amid pandemic

The real challenges, Castro said, come with COVID-19 and campaigning amid the increase in reported cases.

"The pandemic forces my team and I to break the mold and campaign in very nontraditional ways. I prefer to meet people face-to-face in their villages, to introduce myself and present my platform. This, too, has changed somewhat, especially in a lockdown situation," he said.

Although the pandemic has altered the campaign, Castro said he remains fully committed "to being accessible, actively engaged and a builder of bridges for a better way forward."

The candidates who would prefer in-person campaigning now must use other means to reach out to voters, including social media, phone calls, video calls and the use of traditional media such as newspapers and television ads in addition to campaign billboards and signs.

'Postpone, but don't cancel'

Prior to the cancellation of the primary election, each of the three delegate candidates said they support having the primary election postponed.

They said the 2020 primary election had already started, with more than 2,000 early votes.

San Nicolas said at the time that canceling an election right before Aug. 29 would be no different than canceling five minutes before polls close "as both scenarios involve nullifying votes cast."

"Postponement to the next most immediate date is the only right option that honors the sanctity of votes and the safety of the community," he said.

Underwood said at the time that "every effort should be made to protect the health and safety of voters and precinct officials as decisions are contemplated."

"Since the primary election has already started and there are 2,284 votes, I would rather postpone than cancel the election," he said. "But whether the primary is canceled or postponed, we are ready to proceed."

Castro said at the time that to simply throw out even one vote of any qualified resident is a "travesty."

"(The Department of Public Health and Social Services) went on record to say that they support the primary. The initial reservations were more operational in nature. Postpone, but don't cancel," he said.

The only logical alternative, Castro said, may be to allow each party to conduct its own primary selection process however they deem fit.

"After all, we declare our party membership and have accepted the rules of that entity," Castro said.