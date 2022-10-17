Nearing the close of 2022, the island has been in a state of a public health emergency for more than two years now. The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the community, and those in the front lines at Guam Memorial Hospital experienced a side of the pandemic that dubbed them heroes - a recognition Dr. Nathaniel Berg wants the community to remember.

"During COVID-19, our health care providers, we did say that these are our heroes, but I think we forgot about them. Whereas veterans, we continue to thank them every day. Whenever I see a veteran, I say 'thank you for your service,' because I want them to know that we haven’t forgotten what they did,” said Berg, an interventional radiologist at Guam Radiology Consultants and the chair of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group.

According to Berg, health care providers had the most difficult task during the pandemic of not only caring for COVID-19 patients in a professional manner, but also showing empathy.

"So people in the health care arena, if you think about the (Intensive Care Unit) at GMH, two or three people a day were dying and often younger people and the family members weren’t there," he said. "So the nurses and the doctor, the ICU staff, had to comfort people as they were dying and some of them had to day after day, hold up an iPad with the children of people who were dying because they weren’t allowed at the hospital, if you recall. You couldn’t go in to visit them, you could imagine the emotional impact that had (on health care providers.)"

Berg described what many health care providers went through and the battles they fought internally when the hospital restricted visitation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect patients.

"It’s a different war — a war we had on COVID-19, on Guam, and I think the nurses show up and go to work and nobody says thank you for your service as people should do for veterans,” Berg said.

'Profound' effect

While health care providers are heroes, they are also human, Berg said.

“I think it’s important that we not forget our community of nurses, intensive care doctors, intensive care people. Really think about, if you have a chance, how do we let them know it’s OK, that they may need some help, that that wouldn’t be a bad thing if they said, ‘I am having trouble just dealing with it.’ A lot of people don’t recognize that when they’re having emotional difficulty, that they don’t recognize what that is,” he said.

Health care providers throughout the U.S. coped with the fear and the uncertainty of COVID-19, exposed to the virus daily.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mental Health America has witnessed increasing numbers of anxiety, depression, loneliness and other mental health concerns. COVID-19 has had a profound negative effect on the mental health of the nation, especially among those who are faced with combating the virus,” stated Mental Health America, an organization founded in 1909 to promote mental health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the experience or witnessing of life-threatening or traumatic events affects everyone differently.

"In some circumstances, the distress can be managed successfully to reduce associated negative health and behavioral outcomes. In other cases, some people may experience clinically significant distress or impairment, such as acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or secondary traumatic stress (also known as vicarious traumatization),” the CDC said.

Health care providers also can face compassion fatigue and burnout as a result of chronic workplace stress and exposure to traumatic events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many working in the health care world, it’s more than a job, Berg said, it's about caring for people and making connections, which can bring emotional difficultly.

“Particularly, if they would say, 'well, what are you talking about, you’re just doing your job.' That’s more than doing your job, as a nurse holding that iPad, that’s what I think is easy for people to understand,” he said. “If you imagine (doing this) several times a day, (with) someone’s mother, children, sister and sometimes even the same patient multiple times and they’re the last people with the patients (when they died)."

And it wasn't just occasionally, he said, it was every day.

“Day after day,” Berg said, as he noted the challenges of breaking bad news to patients and their families and how he pushed through those devastating moments.

“But I sometimes think about how difficult it is for those people to not (be there.) It's not a question of whether people appreciated it, it's people being grateful (today) for what they did. It is not easy telling people, it's emotionally difficult for families, emotionally difficult for patients,” Berg said.

Berg encouraged the community to thank health care providers and not forget what they’ve dealt with on the front lines.