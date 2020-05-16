In honor of the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the Guam Police Department held its annual memorial ceremony at the Central Precinct in Sinajana on Friday. The occasion also coincides with National Police Week.

This year's theme is "Heroes Live Forever."

Traditionally, the memorial service would have brought together honored guests and family members of the fallen, however, due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, GPD had to conduct the annual event differently.

The names and photos of the 17 fallen officers from GPD and other law enforcement agencies were placed together inside the entrance of the facility, showcasing their work up to the end of their watch.

"This is a time – the best that we can – pay tribute to our fallen and still remember the sacrifices that they made while serving in the line of duty," GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said.

Among the fallen were Sgt. Frankie E. Smith and Sgt. Siegfried D. Mortera. Tapao said he had the pleasure of serving with them.

Tapao described them as genuine individuals, who constantly put their lives on the line, with great respect for life and their work, and even greater respect for the community.

The event offered a moment to reflect on the sacrifices the fallen have made, especially in a time when the island is faced with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.