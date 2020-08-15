Bravery is a prerequisite for a job at Jeff’s Pirates Cove.

On Friday, five staff members – Douglas Phillip, Lornis Rhaym, Titus Kiauol, Wender Head and Hanson Low – and owner Jeff Pleadwell were honored for the saving of more than 50 people in a dangerous channel infamous for claiming lives in Ipan village’s Togcha Bay.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell presented the rescue team, also known as “Jeff’s Watch," with a resolution at the beachside landmark restaurant.

Pleadwell has run Jeff’s Pirate Cove since 1979 and has invested in hundreds of hours of training for employees to be stewards of the sea.

“These men, hailing from various islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, are prime examples of positive contributors to Guam’s community who not only work hard in the service industry but also place themselves in harm’s way in order to help and save others,” stated a release from Ridgell’s office.

While all the men are heroes, Phillip is recognized as having the most training and experience and has rescued more than 25 people since he began working at Jeff’s in 2002.

Phillip, Rhaym and Kiauol moved to Guam from the island of Moch in the Mortlock region of Chuuk.

Rhaym has worked at Jeff’s for a year and already has rescued one person.

Head and Low both hail from Kapingaramangi, a municipality in the state of Pohnpei.