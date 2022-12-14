Del.-elect Sen. James Moylan is hoping to become part of the U.S. House of Representatives appropriations committee for military contracts come January, when the next group of federal lawmakers will take their seats in Washington, D.C.

When asked why he wanted to be a member of that committee, Moylan said the decision is a reflection of the growing military presence on island.

"For Guam, the amount of military build-up in the next 10 to 12 years is tremendous, multibillions of dollars that are still coming into Guam. And then, after that is the maintenance and servicing for these buildings and structures that will continue on. So, the jobs are there. With my voice being part of that committee, I can ask for here or there or something else we may need. ... There's probably more things we can be involved in if I just raised my hand and say, 'Hey, don't forget Guam,'" Moylan told The Guam Daily Post.

As an incoming freshman delegate in the House of Representatives, Moylan returned recently from new member orientation training in Washington. On Tuesday, he spoke before The Rotary Club of Tumon Bay about his plans and experience at the training.

Moylan said former Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo called him after the election, telling him he should meet with her friend South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson, a senior ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.

"Sure enough, when I went there the first week, I was able to meet Joe Wilson and he took me under his wing. Right away, we were walking through the halls of Congress and he introduced me to a senior ranking member, another senior ranking member," Moylan said.

Moylan previously stated he is developing a plan for his first 100 days in office. While the full plan is forthcoming, Moylan said the first item he wants to address is the issue around Supplemental Security Income benefits. Federal lawmakers excluded residents of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from the benefit program.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that Congress is not required to extend federal disability benefits to residents of Puerto Rico and, by extension, other American territories including Guam.

Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced legislation seeking to extend the SSI benefits to Guam, but the bill did not pass.

Moylan said he wanted to reintroduce that measure, but to help ensure the bill is approved, he is also speaking with representatives from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

"We need their support. These two, although they are both from territories, as well, like Guam, are senior ranking members. And then, with their pull on that measure, we have a better chance of getting it approved and moving it through the chain. ... There's other bills forthcoming as well, but we'll release more information," Moylan said.